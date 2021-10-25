APC returns El-Sudi as Taraba party chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday elected Alhaji Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi as the substantive chairman of the party to lead thirty five other state executive members.

Leader of the party in the state Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf said that the party had resolved to go with affirmation rather than the tedious election process with the consent of all critical stakeholders of the party.

He said, “We are doing affirmation and not election because that is our collective decision. I assure you that as the leader of the party in the state, what we are doing here today is the only legitimate congress of the APC in Taraba state and anything outside here is an illegality that should not be given a second thought”.

Speaking, chairman of the congress committee Alhaji Tijani Tumsa said that “what is happening here is unprecedented in the state. After due consultation with all the critical stakeholders, we have arrived at an arrangement that is sure to guarantee the future of our party. I call on all those that indicated interest in running the affairs of our party to throw their weight behind the leadership for the overall good of the party. I appreciate the INEC and security agencies that have been very vigilant to ensure that we have a hitch free exercise”.

On her part, secretary of the election committee Rachael Akpabio who read out the names of the officials called for the 100% affirmation and it was greeted with overwhelming affirmation from the party stakeholders who were present at the Congress.

Akpabio named the Chairman as Alhaji Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi with Shamaki Danladi as the Vice Chairman while Fidelis emerged as the state Secretary. Others including Musa Sheka as the Assistant secretary and Jediel Apollos who was elected as the Organising​ Secretary.

In his response, Alhaji El-Sudi saluted the Congress for the confidence reposed in them and urge the people to work for the good of the party.

He assured that his leadership would provide a level playing field for all members to participate actively for the general good of the party.

“It is an honor to be reelected to serve. APC is bigger than any individual. We must remain focus and stay united and forget our differences to make sure we deliver in 2023 and beyond.

The overwhelming affirmation of this new team shows a high sense of sportsmanship from all those who had earlier indicated interest to contest various positions” he noted.