APC RIVERS PRIMARIES: Supreme Court slams Appeal Court for aiding illegality

For an open display of “egregious and preposterous act,” the Supreme

Court, yesterday slammed the All Progressives Congress for going ahead

with its ward, local government and state congresses on May 19, 20 and

21, 2018 respectively in Rivers state, despite a subsisting court

order.

Similarly, it also descended on the Port Harcourt Division of the

Court of Appeal for pandering to the whims and caprices of the APC and

favouring the party, without due regard to subsisting judgement of the

apex court.

Specifically, the Supreme Court was bitter with the lower court’s

handling of the processes leading to the conduct of the party

congresses.

These were the highlights of the ruling of a five-man panel of

Justices of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter

Onnoghen, which held that the party’s decision to go ahead with the

exercise was “condemnable, egregious and preposterous.”

The judgment followed an appeal on the outcome of the congresses, by

aggrieved 23 APC members, including Ibrahim Umar, David Ndah, Prince

Morris, Kudem Bale, and Otokim Jack.

Reading the lead judgement, Justice Chima Centus Nweze, ruled that the

appellate court erred by engaging in “a sacrilegious exercise of

discretion” and also ignoring the doctrine of stare decisis ‎in its

June 21, 2018 ruling, which favoured the APC.

Justice Nweze upheld the appeal and proceeded to set aside the order

of the appellate court, with which it stayed the execution orders of

May 11 and 30 of the Rivers state High Court, halting the conduct of

the congresses.

Upon a review of the position of the court of appeal, Justice Nweze

said, “regrettably, the lower court condoned the condemnations,

egregious and preposterous approach of the respondent herein (APC).”

“Well, this court (Supreme Court) has a duty to resist this attempt to

achieve forensic victory through jiggery-pokery. True to its

constitutional mandate, this court cannot lend its weight to this

unhealthy approach.

“Therefore, I have a duty to allow this appeal. Accordingly, I hereby

enter an order setting aside the ruling of the lower court delivered

on June 21, 2018,” Justice Nweze ruled.

The apex court further granted the appellants’ prayers that the Appeal

Court ought not to have granted the order of stay of execution in

favour of APC, as the party was still in disobedience of the order of

a lower court.

On May 11, 2018, Justice Nweze said, “not minding the invasion of the

court by hoodlums, an invasion that was characterised by the

destruction of items of the court, the court was still able to deliver

its ruling and issued an interlocutory injunctive orders restraining

the respondents from conducting its congresses.

“As if that was not enough, on May 19 and May 20, and May 21,

respectively, notwithstanding the pendency of the injunctive orders,

the respondent (APC) went ahead to conduct the ward, local government

and state congresses.

“This defiance has prompted the high court’s order of mandatory

injunction of May 30. The restraining order cancels state congresses

of May 12, 19, 20 and 21.

“Despite the subsisting orders of the court, orders of May 11 and 30,

the respondent in the most impudent manner, then besieged the Court of

Appeal, Port Harcourt Division for an entreaty to favour it with an

order of stay of proceedings and order of stay of execution.

“The lower court sitting on both, favoured the respondent, that is,

the applicant before it, with an order staying the execution of the

‘order of injunction made by the High Court of Rivers State, Port H in

the ruling delivered by Nwogu J, on Friday, May 11, 2018.’

“The simple truth therefore, is that, when the respondent applied for

stay of execution before the lower court, it was in gross disobedience

of the positive order of the trial court.

“From all indications, notwithstanding this unfortunate development,

the lower court still found it legitimate to favour the respondent

with a positive of order of stay of execution. This was wrong.”

Citing Supreme Court’s judgement on the Military Governor of Lagos

State Vs Ojukwu’s case, the panel faulted the Appeal Court’s failure

to abide by the doctrine of stares decisis, noting that by its

conduct, the Appeal Court “embarked on a journey of self-immolation

and the Japanese harakiri.

“Indeed, nothing could be a more sacrilegious judicial exercise of

discretion than the lower court’s ill-advised embarkation on this

ill-fated journey of self-immolation, or what the Japanese call the

harakiri, that means suicide, all in an attempt to circumvent the

authority of this court,” they further contended.

Continuing, Justice Nweze said, “this court (the Supreme Court) is the

highest court in Nigeria; its decisions bind every court, authority or

person in Nigeria.

“By the doctrine of stares decisis, the courts below are bound to

follow the decision of the Supreme Court. The doctrine is a sine qua

non for certainty in the practice and the application of law.

“The refusal, therefore, by a judge of the court below to refuse to be

bound by this court’s decision is gross insubordination.”

On effort by the APC’s lawyer, Hakeem Afolabi, SAN, to distinguish

the case from the Supreme Court’s decisions in Military Governor of

Lagos State vs. Ojukwu, and Odogu vs. Odogu, he described it as

superficially attractive, but feeble.

While expressing his angst at what he called APC’s lawyer’s “advocacy

style” on the matter, Justice Nweze urged lawyers to always endeavour

to draw a distinction between their role and status as a lawyer, and

their political interests.

Appellants’ lawyer reacts

In his reaction, Henry Bello, counsel to the appellants loyal to the

Senator Magnus Abe-led faction, Henry Bello, described the Supreme

Court’s ruling as “a warning to politicians to always be obedient to

court orders ahead of 2019 elections.”

How it started

The appellants, all members of the APC, headed to the court to stop

the conduct of party congresses in the state.

And following the plaintiffs’ application, Justice Chiwendu Nwogu of

the Port Harcourt Division of the High Court, granted an interlocutory

injunction restraining the APC from conducting the congresses.

Notwithstanding the court order, the party proceeded to conduct the

congresses on May 19, 20 and 21, with Justice Nwogu nullifying the

congresses in his May 30 ruling.

And dissatisfied with the ruling, the APC proceeded to the Port

Harcourt Division of the Court of Appeal, asking for an order of stay

of execution of both the May 11 and May 30 orders.

Consequent upon these prayers, the Court of Appeal granted the APC’s

request, a development that forced the aggrieved parties to head to

the Supreme Court for redress.

