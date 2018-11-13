APC says rigid procedures reason for not impeaching Saraki, Dogara

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it could not effect the impeachment of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, because of the rigid procedures necessary to remove elected principal officers of the National Assembly.

Recall that the party leadership had vowed to remove the duo following their defection to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and had agitated for the NASS quick resumption from recess.

But when the NASS resumed from its recess after the parties’ primaries, the APC members in the senate suddenly went cold as they failed to even remotely mentioned impeachment of the Senate President.

Similar thing played out in the House of Representatives as the members did not raised the issue of removing their principal officers, while the APC that had stoked up so much fire ate a humble pie and turned mute on the matter.

However, yesterday, the APC, speaking through its National Auditor, Dr. George Moghalu, said the party’s inability to carry out its threat was largely due to the rigid stipulations for the impeachment of the principal officers.

According to him, though the party had been inclined to impeach Saraki and Dogara, it shelved the idea because of the prevailing circumstance which made it impossible.

Though Moghalu said the party has not given up the desire to impeach both Saraki and Dogara, he said the situation on ground makes the time not quite right for the party to engage in such rigorous exercise.

“The situation is not about given up, but the present reality is that as a law-abiding party, one thing is the wish, while another is the act itself.

“We wish to have the leadership of the two chambers as a party, but the point is that the reality on ground will not make it achievable.

“Considering the prevailing reality, the possibility of changing the leadership of the two chambers is not there, because we need the required number to do so.

“Don’t forget that we are in a constitutional democracy. We may be left with no other option than to live with the current situation because we don’t have another choice.

“However, my simple appeal is that the common denominator is the unity of Nigeria. We must all be accountable to the country. We have to place Nigeria first in whatever we do, whether we are in the opposition or ruling parties”, he said.

