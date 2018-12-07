APC Senatorial candidate battles to escape probe over N2.2bn property

The Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun Central, Dr. Ajibola Bashiru, has reportedly been making efforts to stop Economic and Financially Crimes Commission, EFCC, from probing him over his properties.

A human right activist and Chairman of the Civil Societies Coalition for the Emancipation of Osun State (CSCEOS), Comrade Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman, had cautioned the judiciary against granting the alleged propose.

The CSCEOS had written the EFCC, alleging that the Senatorial candidate and immediate past Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Basiru, acquired properties worth over N2.2 billion illegally while serving in the state as a commissioner.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, Sulaiman stated that his group is privy to the attempt by the former Commissioner to secure a court injection against his investigation.

He said, “the judicial arm of government should refrain from granting such order to a person under investigation by the anti-graft agency (EFCC) over corrupt practices. Doing so would usurp the functions of EFCC who is doing its constitutionally assigned role of investigating graft in the country.

Sulaiman added that should the court go ahead to grant the order, “such action would amount to an abuse of judicial process just as it would also negate the anti-corruption posture of President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government.

Sulaiman also raised alarm over attempt to arrest him and a trump-up charges and detain him till after election.

He warned the policemen against being used by politicians to punish innocent citizen.

He urged the EFCC to conduct its investigation without fear or favour just as he said he has more incriminating document against the APC senatorial candidate.

