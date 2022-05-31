APC senatorial primary: Adegoke withdraws from Oyo South re-run



The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state deepened on Monday as another chieftain of the party Olooye Adegboyega Adegoke announced his withdrawal from Oyo South senatorial primary election.

Olooye Adegoke, in a statement in Ibadan, said the re-run primary slated this Tuesday (yesterday) was nothing but a charade.

The APC chieftain declared that his decision to opt out of the re-run primary “is to protect his integrity rather than allow some cabals within the party to use his name to legalize illegality.”

“I, Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke (FCA), the Aare-Onibon Balogun of Ibadanland is pulling out of tomorrow Tuesday, 31, May, 2022 re-run primary election of APC Oyo South senatorial district. I am not ready to participate in a charade called re-run primary election that will not yield anything than to legitimise already preferred candidate by some cabal in the party”, he said.

Olooye Adegoke added, “I don’t want to be used to legalize illegality where results will just be allocated randomly to aspirants. For integrity purpose, I will be staying off the re-run primary election to protect my name and what I believe in”.

The Oyo South senatorial district primary election earlier scheduled for Saturday was shifted to Sunday to protect the venue from thugs and supporters of some aspirants who had crowded the venue.

On Sunday, despite the security arrangement at the venue, there was still irregularities in the conduct of the primary which led to 20.5% (98 votes) over voting.

The number of accredited delegates was 477 while the total votes cast was 575, with 98 over voting.

