APC Senators to rise to 84 by next week, says Senate spokesman



The Senator representing Osun Central and spokesperson of the Senate, Dr. Ajibola Basiru, Wednesday disclosed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senators must have increased to 84 by next week.



He stated that some members of the opposition have disclosed their readiness to dump their party for the ruling APC.



Speaking at the Freedom Park, Osogbo, during the endorsement of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for the second term, by Osogbo Federal Constituency, Basiru said the endorsement was as a result of Oyetola’s performance.



He said, “we are going to bury PDP on July 16, 2022 in Osun. At the Senate, we were 64 in APC when we started about two years ago. We are now 77 out of 109. When I was in Abuja on Tuesday, two persons came to me and I asked them to wait till I return to Abuja on Thursday. By next week, we must have had 84 Senators in APC.”

Reading the communique after the endorsement, the Chairperson of the APC in Osogbo/Olorunda/Irepodun/Orolu federal constituency, Mrs. Titi Laoye-Ponnle, said the style of Oyetola’s administration propelled the endorsement.



Mrs. Ponnle who is the immediate past deputy governor of the state, said the constituency was satisfied with Oyetola’s administration and noted that he had showed that he was fully prepared for leadership.



“We are confident that he will do more if given our mandate. It is this exemplary discharge of duty that endeared us to believe that he has scored 100 percent of our expectations,” the communique added.



The caretaker chairman of the party in the state, Prince Gboyega Famodun, lauded the constituency for championing the cause. He encouraged them to begin to mobilise for the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

