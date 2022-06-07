APC special convention: Buhari drops crucial hint as Northern APC governors, 7 NWC members disown Adamu on Lawan

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) began its presidential primaries Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari has cleared all doubts about where he stands on the choice of a presidential candidate for the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

The president spoke before the party’s 14 governors of northern states that he has “no preferred candidate,” and has “anointed no one,” and determined to ensure “there shall be no imposition of any candidate on the party.”

Speaking at the meeting held at the State House Abuja, President Buhari said the party is important and its members must be respected and made to feel they are important.

The president’s position came against the backdrop of media reports that the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu announced Monday that the party had agreed on Senate President Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan as its consensus presidential candidate.

He was reported to have said this during the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting at the party secretariat in Abuja.

The position ran contrary to that by the northern governors that power should shift to the South in 2023.

The said announcement, however, generated reactions with some applauding while others rejected the move.

Buhari declares

But clearing the air on the controversies generated by the said comment, President Buhari said he had a clear mind about what he was doing and asked the APC governors to feel the same way.

“You were elected as I was. Have a clear mind as I have. God gave us the chance; we have no reason to complain.

“We must be ready to take pain as we take the joy. Allow the delegates to decide. The Party must participate, nobody will appoint anybody,” he said.

Earlier in their addresses, Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Plateau state Governor Simon Bako Lalong, and Chairman Progressive Governors Forum/Kebbi state Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu said they came to the Villa to affirm the position of the northern governors that the party’s candidate in the presidential election shall come from the southern part of the country.

They apologised to the president for the leakage of their signed memorandum which was not in support of any particular candidate and assured him of their readiness to accept his leadership on the matter.

Specifically, Governor Bagudu said the northern governors believed their support for power shift to the South was good for the unity of the nation, fairness and justice.

“We looked at the totality of the issues in our country and we believe APC with a President that has delivered democratic dividends across the breadth of the country and 22 Governors, has everything going for it.

“What is the political brinkmanship that we need to bring so that every component of Nigeria will feel important? It is to allow opportunity for other parts of the country. And this is a step that will bring more peace and resonate with every part of Nigeria,” he said.

Also speaking, Governor Nasiru el-Rufai of Kaduna state said out of the 14 APC governors in the north, only Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, who is also an aspirant, disagreed with their position.

NWC divided over Lawan

In a related development, the NWC members are sharply divided over the controversial endorsement of Lawan as consensus candidate.

Reacting to the development, a group of the NWC members led by the National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Suleiman Abubakar Argungu, totally rejected Adamu’s position, even as he described it as “his personal opinion.”

Apart from Argungu, other NWC members at the news conference which took place at the party’s national secretariat include: National Vice Chairman North-west, National Vice Chairman North-central, National Vice Chairman South-south, National Vice Chairman South-west, two other deputies among others.

Speaking on behalf of the national officers, Argungu said: “This decision was never taken by the NWC, but an information given to the NWC. It has never been deliberated.”

When asked whether his group was rejecting Senator Adamu’s consensus announcement, Argungu said: “You see it’s just an information he (Adamu) gave us, and it’s not an issue that has to be deliberated on the floor of the NWC. It is an information and all of us are entitled to our opinion, we are all democrats and we can exercise it.

“About two days ago, the APC Northern Governors had a meeting that the leadership of this country, under the All Progressives Congress should go to the South. And equally, the Southern governors also affirmed that.

“So, we as members of the NWC are also with the governors on what they have said and some minutes ago, the Northern governors have gone to the President and have just briefed the president that they are still on what they said with regards to the power shift to the south.”

Tinubu dismisses consensus again

Meanwhile, one of the presidential aspirants and former Lagos state Governor Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said consensus arrangement to elect the party’s flag bearer was not feasible.

He said a unilateral declaration by the party’s national chairman, would not only violate the law, but set the party on collision cause with its governors who were critical stakeholders in the party.

In a statement signed by the Director Legal Directorate Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Babatunde Ogala, the APC national leader described the development as a legal impossibility.

“It is necessary to state that such a declaration is a legal impossibility. This is because the under the regime of the Electoral Act 2022, consensus, though provided for as one of the means by which a political party may produce its candidate, must specifically occur in a precise form.

“Section 84(9) (10) and (11) of the Electoral Act 2022 are the relevant provisions and they state as follows:

“(9) A political party that adopts a consensus candidate shall secure the written consent of all cleared aspirant for the position, indicating their voluntary withdrawal from the race and their endorsement of the consensus candidate.

“(10) Where a political party is unable to secure a written consent of all cleared aspirants for the purpose of a consensus candidate, it shall revert to the choice of direct or indirect primaries for the nomination of candidates for the aforesaid elective position.

“(11) A special convention or nomination congress shall be held to ratify the choice of consensus candidates at designated centres at the National, State, Senatorial, Federal and State Constituencies, as the case may be”.

“Instructively, none of the above conditions have occurred in respect of producing the presidential candidate of the APC. Therefore, any declaration of a consensus candidate would be premature and a violation of extant provisions of the law. We are confident that as a law-abiding entity, the APC will not be part of such.

“We are further persuaded to urge our supporters to disregard this report considering that the overwhelming majority of the APC Northern Governors who, after meeting with the President, re-affirmed their preference for a president from the Southern part of Nigeria.

“This patriotic decision is widely accepted by all Nigerians as a demonstration of deep understanding of the nuanced fault lines of our nation.”

Solidarity rally for Osinbajo

Meanwhile, supporters of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osimbajo staged solidarity March across Abuja Monday to sell the VP’s candidature as a presidential material to Nigerians.

The exercise titled ‘Joint March in Support of Osinbajo in 2023’, commenced from his Campaign office at Buchanan Crescent, opposite Aguiyi Ironsi street, Wuse II Abuja, to the Wuse Central Market and proceeded to Unity Fountain in the heart of Abuja.

Various groups rooting for the VP as Buhari’s successor participated in the march, with the aim to create awareness among Nigerians that it is only Osinbajo who can restore Nigeria to her glorious days.

Speaking after the march, Director General of Osinbajo Campaign, Senator Kabir Gaya, who hails from Kano state, elaborated on the purpose of the event, saying “they have hope that Osibanjo will win the 2023 Presidential election.”

He said the purpose was to bring the well-wishers and all support groups together to promote the candidate.

Senator Gaya also said that from their experience during visit to the states to meet with party delegates, it was clear the VP had an overwhelming support base, adding that “he is loved by many who are confident that he will emerge victorious in the APC presidential primaries.”

While stating that youths and elders were excitedly behind the Osinbajo, Gaya said “there is need for the delegates and the party to consider the person who is already part of the system, rather than voting those who will start afresh and begin to look for files.”

Gaya also recalled how Osinbajo performed above board when the President was away, saying that alone was enough reason to back him for President.

He said no government is perfect across the world, adding that Osinbajo has seen where President Buhari made mistakes and where he achieved success, hence he would consolidate in areas of success and rejig areas of failure.

In her remarks, organiser of the event, Hajiya Rabi Dauda, expressed confidence that the Vice President would defeat other aspirants to clinch the APC ticket in the ongoing presidential primary election in Abuja.

