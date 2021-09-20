APC spokesman resigns

The publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, has quit his position.

Nwuke who revealed this via a letter he forwarded to the leadership of the party said his decision to quit as spokesman was strictly personal.

Part of his letter reads, “We believe that our assignment here has been done. We came at a time of great internal strife, when there was a strong need to effectively connect with the party’s many audiences.

“Everything that has a beginning has an end. It is time to move on and time to concentrate on other things of great interest.”