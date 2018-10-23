APC spokesman warns against playing politics with oil sector reforms

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives
Congress, Yekini Nabena, has warned Nigerians, especially the critics
of the current leadership of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation
not to play politics with the ongoing reform in the oil and gas
sector.
Nabena said the current administration’s efforts to sanitise and
reform the oil sector should be supported by all well-meaning
Nigerians.
Speaking in an interview yesterday in Abuja, Nabena said, in a
courageous move by the current administration, a new price regime for
petrol was introduced in the country and has led to the technical
liberalisation of petrol price.
According to him, the move was set to reposition the country’s
downstream oil sector and in particular ensure that the NNPC becomes a
fully run commercial entity.
“The administration’s efforts to sanitise and reform the oil sector
should be supported by all well-meaning Nigerians. It is important
that we don’t succumb to the temptation to play politics with the
reforms in view of the strides that have been achieved so far.
“In a general appraisal of the oil sector reforms undertaken by the
President Muhammadu Buhari administration, an often downplayed
achievement is the fact that in a long time Nigerians no longer have
to waste valuable man hours queuing for fuel on account of scarcities.
“The positive effects of the oil sector reforms have been instant and
visible. Fuel shortages and resultant queues which were a recurrent
issue in the sector due to our limited refining base are now in the
past.
While reacting to the $3.5billion Subsidy fund being probed by the
Senate, Nabena said: “The achievements of the oil sector reforms
brings to fore erroneous insinuations of a $3.5billion Subsidy fund
allegedly in the NNPC’s custody which the Senate has reportedly
resolved to probe.
“In NNPC’s bid to stem petroleum product supply hiccups, the
corporation initiated a revolving National Fuel Support Fund of
$1.05billion, since the corporation is literally the sole importer and
supplier of products in the country.
“The Fund has been domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ever
since. NNPC has not independently spent a dime of the fund which is to
ensure stability in the petroleum products supply in the country. The
Fund has been jointly managed by the NNPC, CBN, the Federal Ministry
of Finance, the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA),
Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OGF), the
Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Petroleum Equalization
Fund (PEF).”
