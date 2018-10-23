APC spokesman warns against playing politics with oil sector reforms

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives

Congress, Yekini Nabena, has warned Nigerians, especially the critics

of the current leadership of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation

not to play politics with the ongoing reform in the oil and gas

sector.

Nabena said the current administration’s efforts to sanitise and

reform the oil sector should be supported by all well-meaning

Nigerians.

Speaking in an interview yesterday in Abuja, Nabena said, in a

courageous move by the current administration, a new price regime for

petrol was introduced in the country and has led to the technical

liberalisation of petrol price.

According to him, the move was set to reposition the country’s

downstream oil sector and in particular ensure that the NNPC becomes a

fully run commercial entity.

“The administration’s efforts to sanitise and reform the oil sector

should be supported by all well-meaning Nigerians. It is important

that we don’t succumb to the temptation to play politics with the

reforms in view of the strides that have been achieved so far.

“In a general appraisal of the oil sector reforms undertaken by the

President Muhammadu Buhari administration, an often downplayed

achievement is the fact that in a long time Nigerians no longer have

to waste valuable man hours queuing for fuel on account of scarcities.

“The positive effects of the oil sector reforms have been instant and

visible. Fuel shortages and resultant queues which were a recurrent

issue in the sector due to our limited refining base are now in the

past.

While reacting to the $3.5billion Subsidy fund being probed by the

Senate, Nabena said: “The achievements of the oil sector reforms

brings to fore erroneous insinuations of a $3.5billion Subsidy fund

allegedly in the NNPC’s custody which the Senate has reportedly

resolved to probe.

“In NNPC’s bid to stem petroleum product supply hiccups, the

corporation initiated a revolving National Fuel Support Fund of

$1.05billion, since the corporation is literally the sole importer and

supplier of products in the country.

“The Fund has been domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ever

since. NNPC has not independently spent a dime of the fund which is to

ensure stability in the petroleum products supply in the country. The

Fund has been jointly managed by the NNPC, CBN, the Federal Ministry

of Finance, the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA),

Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OGF), the

Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Petroleum Equalization

Fund (PEF).”

