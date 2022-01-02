APC stakeholders fault call for power shift to Adamawa central





Some stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state have dismissed calls by the Central Senatorial District under the aegis of the Central Zone Advocacy Initiative (CZAI) for power shift to the zone.

The immediate past legal adviser to the Adamawa state APC, Barrister Shagnah Pwamaddi, who spoke on behalf of other party chieftains, said the agitation is at variance with the principles of internal party democracy.

In a statement in Yola at the weekend, Pwamaddi described the call as a mere name-calling of some top Adamawa political heavyweights to gain undue attention.

He said CZAI’s lobby for power shift to the central zone will result to the emergence of an unpopular candidate that may not achieve victory in 2023.

Pwamaddi condemned the name-dropping of the serving Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Barrister Boss Mustapha, and the erstwhile SGF, Engr Babachir David Lawal, whose political tentacles spread across the length and breadth of Nigeria to lobby for Central zone to produce a governor.

According to him, Mustapha and Lawal are political fathers to all the three senatorial districts of Adamawa state, adding that using their names as absentees of a meeting of such magnitude is not good for the party.

Pwamaddi said Mustapha and Lawal should rather seen urging the three zones of the state to present credible, qualified, sellable, electable, and resourceful candidates from any of the 21 local government areas of Adamawa state to successfully contest for the governorship of the state from a free, fair and transparent primaries of the party coming up next month month.

“Does it mean APC should support anyone from the central zone who is not fit, capable, and sellable to win an election? CZAI should holistically look at party interest of all the three zones with a true sense of internal democracy. How a good candidate will emerge is my concern, I don’t mind which angle of the state he comes from”, he said.

He observed the Central Zone, being the land lord of the seat of government, has played host to leadership, regime after regime, governor after governor all of whom have developed the Central Zone more than any other part of the state in the last 42 years since Gongola state, has no reason to insist on power shift to the zone.

“There is no doubt the Central Zone, just like the North and the South, has all it takes to rule Adamawa state, but in a democratic clime like ours, power is not just given or ceded, power derives from the people with whom sovereignty lies” he said.

Another APC stalwart, Ahmed Lawan, said producing a governorahip candidate should not be based on regional or sectional interest but a popular candidate from any zone of the state that can confidently wrestle power from the governing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa state.

“We call on all critical stakeholders and members of the APC from the 21 local government areas to work assiduously towards producing a governorship candidate without recourse to zone, religion, section, or ethnic leaning,” Lawan said.

