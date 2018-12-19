APC stakeholders task Masari on Faskari-Bakori road

All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Faskari local government area of Katsina state have appealed to Governor Aminu Bello Masari to fast track the construction of the proposed road from

Bakorito Faskari via Tafoki.

The appeal was made during the stakeholders’ meeting attended by political appointees and over 500 members of the party in Faskari local government area of Katsina state.

The stakeholders noted that the road has been on the drawing board for a while and needed to be constructed because of its obvious importance and its history having served as a route to the first premier late Sir Ahmad Bello on way to Kano then.

The road would also be relevant to the nearby communities of Zamfara state in addition to linking three local government areas, comprising Dania, Bakori and Faskari.

The stakeholders enjoined the governor to consider the upgrading of the Faskari Comprehensive Health Centre to a general health care facility to serve the increased population of Faskari and its environs adding that the facility is currently overstretched and patients now go to Funtua General Hospital despite its proximity.

The stakeholders said with regards to the coming general elections, it shall be a landslide victory for the APC in Faskari local government area.

Earlier, the Deputy Speaker of Katsina state Assembly, Hon Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki had told the meeting that the stakeholders at the state level had resolved to garner support for key contestants and flag

bearers of the party beginning with President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov Aminu Bello Masari as well senators, House of Representatives candidates and those seeking elections to the state House of Assembly.

The deputy speaker commended the stakeholders for their loyalty and perseverance living in harmony with out acrimony or disrespect to constituted authority.

