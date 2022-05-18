APC state assembly screening committee completes assignment in Zamfara

The State House of Assembly Special Screening Committee deployed to Zamfara by the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat has Wednesday completed its assignment in the state.

The 7-member committee which is chaired by Hon. Babagana Tijjani Banki, screened a total of 28 aspirants vying for the state’s legislative seats in the 2023 general elections.

The chairman of the committee commended the conduct of the aspirants during the exercise.

He explained that his committee gave equal opportunity to all, adding that the report of the committee will be submitted to the APC National Secretariat, Abuja

“The APC will remain committed to justice, fair play and work in decorum to enhance full participation of members and examplary internal democracy”. He added

Blueprint reports that, the 7-member committee also has Hon. Wakil Aliyu, Abubakar Yarima, Faruk Ibrahim Tsiga, Hon. Abdullahi Musa and Adamu Ibrahim while Fadima Ibrahim is the secretary.

