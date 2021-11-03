APC state congress appeal committee visits Taraba

The appeal committee set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to entertain complaints from the last state congress on Wednesday visited Taraba.

The Chairman of the committee, Amb. Ahmed Mallumadori, while addressing party faithful in Jalingo said that the committee was in Taraba to receive petitions emanating from the last congress and forward them to the national Secretariat of the party.

Mallumadori, who was represented by the secretary of the committee Chief Omosuwa Olufemi called on the party members to cooperate with the committee to achieve its task.

He urged the APC in the state to unit and wrestle power from the ruling PDP in the state.

He added that control of government in the state would open more opportunities for members of the party in the state.

He assured the party of justice and fairness, adding that they were available and open to entertain complaints from agreved members.

Blueprint reports that the APC state congress for Taraba which was earlier slated for Oct. 16 was held on Oct 24 2021.