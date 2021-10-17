APC state congress: Nabena calls for urgent reconciliation in Bayelsa



The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and a chieftain of the party in Bayelsa state, Hon. Yekini Nabena, has commended the peaceful conduct of State Congress in the state where new leaders have emerged.

At the Bayelsa state delegate election congress, Barr. Dennis Otiotio emerged as the new APC Chairman, Hon. Francis Koloko as Deputy Chairman, Hon. Ebipadei Fekoweimo Ebipadei Fekoweimo as Secretary, Hon. Preye Agama as Youth Leader, Mrs. Ebiere Akpobasa Akpobasa as Woman Leader, Hon. Ogisaman Orubo Victor as Financial Secretary and Hon. Doifie Buokoribo as Publicity Secretary.

Other new Bayelsa state APC leaders include; Hon. Ebimene Emmanuel as Treasurer, Hon. Tokpo Coronation as Organizing Secretary, Barr. Efieseimokumo Bipeledei as Legal Adviser, Hon. Ebikinei Tekerebo -as Auditor, Hon. Abi Morris Bako as Welfare Secretary and Comr. Austin B Jonah as leader, Physically Challenged Persons among others.

In a statement released Sunday in Abuja, Nabena congratulated the newly-elected executive of Bayelsa APC, even as he called for a genuine reconciliation of all the party men and women who may be aggrieved after the exercise.

The Bayelsa born politician who said the exercise was in accordance with the constitution of APC, urged the new leaders to justify the confidence reposed in them by discharge the affairs of the party with fear of God.

“I appreciate delegates, party leaders, stakeholders and all party faithful for their peaceful conduct, understanding and contributions toward the successful conduct of Bayelsa State Congress.

“The new state leaders in Bayelsa must, however get down to work immediately to ensure that the party remain one united family and focused.

“I enjoin you to embark on a reconciliatory process that will guarantee the unity and strength of the APC in Bayelsa state.”

While calling on those who lost out in the congress or aggrieved to join hands with the new executive to move the party forward, Nabena said all members of APC must work hard to ensure the success of the party in the future elections.