APC states agree on 180 days maternity leave for nursing mothers

The Secretaries to State Governments controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) has agreed to implementing the recommendation to prioritise granting 180 days (6 months) maternity leave for nursing mothers in all the APC states.

The decision was part of the resolutions taken after a virtual meeting under the auspices of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) with the theme ‘Developing Common Policy Initiatives on Maternal & Child Nutrition Promotion in APC States.’

The objective was to consider and approve the implementation framework for promotion of maternal and child nutrition in APC states.

In a communique signed Monday in Abuja by the Secretary to the State Government, Jigawa state, Alhaji Adamu Fanini​​​​ and his Plateau state counterpart, Prof. Danladi Atu, said the meeting agreed that APC controlled states commit themselves to promoting essential nutrient fortified foods and supplements for children under the ages of 5 and nursing mothers.



“Because of the significant role parental support play in the lives of children and the need to enhance the health of nursing mothers, APC States are committed to implementing the recommendation to prioritise granting 180 days (6 months) maternity leave for nursing mothers in the APC States;

“Considering the importance of robust public engagement in the implementation of the Framework for Maternal and Child Nutrition, APC States undertake to design effective communication strategies to raise public awareness and transform public attitudes towards issues related to malnutrition and its effects on the Child and nursing mothers.

“APC State Governments are also committed to encouraging and supporting women to practice six months of exclusive breastfeeding of children from birth.



“Given the strong linkages between national security and food security, the APC States should adopt sustainable strategies and other initiatives for strengthening food production and food security, as part of their development programmes.”

According to the statement, the Co-Chairmen of PGF Governance Programme Steering Committee, governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau state, declared the meeting open, while Mohammed Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state, declared the meeting closed.



“The meeting followed a series of other sessions with the Commissioners of Health, Agriculture and Education where the framework was discussed extensively. Accordingly, the meeting reviewed the current status of child and maternal nutrition in APC states and considered the PGF Secretariat’s Proposal on the implementation of the Framework.”