APC still best political party to unite Nigeria – Oyo Chairmanship aspirant

An All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmanship aspirant in Oyo state, Engr Adewale Adeoye on Tuesday declared that APC still remained the only political party that can guarantee the unity of Nigeria.

The APC Chairmanship aspirant stated this during a meeting with some of the youth in Oyo state, who paid him a visit at his Ibarapa residence .

Engr Adeoye who was the former Commissioner for Water Resources during the Late Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi said, “APC is also a political party where true democracy and due process are followed with profound ideologies.

“Nigeria today, needs a political party like the APC to mend whatever differences that may have existed in the past, in the country, especially the south West. It’s in the APC where the truth are told and where dividends of democracy are always secured, sustained, guaranteed and provided for the people without deceit”, he said.

The Chairmanship aspirant stressed that his decision to lead the APC in Oyo state, was borne out of the fact that the party at this time needed a vibrant leader who is a bridge builder and who is ready to be committed to making it a vibrant party.

Engr Adeoye maintained that such bridge builder should be a person that is acceptable among the youth and the elders and ready to use his wealth of experience and contacts across board, to cement whatever cracks in the party.

Speaking further, Engr Adeoye, said as the Chairman of the party in Oyo State, he would use his wealth of experience which he has acquired since the inception of this on- going democracy in 1999, to unite members and bring back the party to it glorious days when it was an enviable one.

Emphasizing that whatever must have gone wrong, which has made the party to drift would be put right through his leadership as the Chairman, Engr.Adeoye, said as a progressive, he would follow the legacies and principles laid down by his mentors in politics.