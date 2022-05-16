APC stole my 2019 mandate, Atiku alleges

Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential election, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, has alleged that the presidential mandate given to him by Nigerians in the 2019 general election was stolen by the present government.

He stated this on Sunday while addressing party delegates at the Imo state secretariat of the party in Owerri.

Atiku said without mincing words that it was clear that he and the party won the 2019 election but that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government stole their mandate which was why they continued in power.

While thanking Imo people for the support they gave him, with the massive voting that followed the support that year, he begged them to do the same thing again, starting with the forthcoming primaries to enable the party emerge victorious again.

He promised to give every section of the country and religion equal opportunities as well as a sense of belonging in order to achieve unity and economic development.

The former Vice President also promised to pay particular interest in the education of Nigerians and solve the lingering crisis in the education sector which has led to strikes by lecturers of higher institutions.

“Fortunately, I have established primary, secondary and tertiary institutions and they have not gone on strike for one hour,” he said.

