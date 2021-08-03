APC suffers setback as 2019 senatorial candidate defects to PDP

The Benue state All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state has suffered a major setback as its 2019 senatorial candidate for Benue North East Mrs Mimi Orubibi and her supporters are set to dump the ruling party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mrs Orubibi was the first runner-up in the Benue North East Senatorial district popularly known as ‘Zone A’ and contested against big political weights like Senator Gabriel Suswam, winner of the election and Senator Barnabas Gemade who came behind her.

Prior to her decision to join the PDP, she was a major pillar of the opposition party in Benue state, since she lost the election in 2019.

A statement issued Tuesday by Chief John Akperashi, Chairman Publicity, Sub Committee for the decamping ceremony revealed that the State Working Committee (SWC) of the PDP, Benue state chapter, under the leadership of Sir John Ngbede has fixed this Saturday, 7th August 2021 for the defection ceremony.

According to a statement, the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom would be in Adikpo the headquarters of Kwande local government area accompanied by Senator Gabriel Suswam, Dr Iyorchia Ayu among other major stakeholders to receive Chief Mimi Orubibi Adzape with her thousands of supporters into the PDP.

The statement enjoined all party faithful across the state to grace the occasion which would commence by 12 noon at ACC Adikpo Playground, Kwande Local Government.