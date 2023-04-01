Official: APC slams suspension on Buhari’s ex-aide over ‘anti-party’ activities

All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State has suspended the Chairperson of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Loretta Onochie, from the party.

It was authoritatively gathered that NDDC Chairman was suspended by the ward executive members of Onicha Olona in Aniocha North for working against the success of the aPC during the last Presidential/National and Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The letter of suspension was signed by the ward Chairman, Mr Ogbolu Peter Nduka and secretary, Justina Amagor Akaeze and almost all the exco members excluding the ward Asst. Youth leader, Miss Isiapona Ekene.

Accoding to the letter, ” we have painstakingly reviewed the conduct of the just concluded general elections at all levels and have noted with dismay that Loretta who is one of the ward leaders of our party, worked against the success of the party in Onicha Olona ward 4 and beyond.

Exco said: ” information available to us show very clearly that she was openly Campaigning for candidate of opposition, especially PDP in the run up to the Presidential and national assembly as well as the Governorship and house of assembly elections.

“It was also observed that all her allies and supporters were working for PDP in the state. The evidence of this could be seen in the fact that party lost in her polling unit (unit 8,ward 4) in the presidential, senate, house of Representatives, governorship and house of assembly elections.

” We also noted that she has failed to fulfill her financial obligations to the party and has never attended any ward and LGA meeting or other party engagements.”

