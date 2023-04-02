APC suspends NDDC chairperson, Onochie 

All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta state chapter has suspended the chairperson of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Loretta Onochie, from the party.

It was authoritatively gathered that NDDC chairman was suspended by the ward executive members of Onicha Olona in Aniocha North for working against the success of the party during the last Presidential/National Assembly, Governorship/State Assembly elections.

The letter of suspension was signed by the ward chairman, Mr Ogbolu Peter Nduka, and secretary, Justina Amagor Akaeze, as well as almost all the exco members excluding the ward asst. youth leader, Miss Isiapona Ekene.

The letter reads in part: “We have painstakingly reviewed the conduct of the just concluded general elections at all levels and we have noted with dismay that Loretta who is one of the ward leaders of our party, worked against the success of the party in Onicha Olona ward 4 and beyond.

“Information available to us show very clearly that she was openly campaigning for candidate of the opposition, especially PDP in the run up to the Presidential and National Assembly as well as the Governorship and House of Assembly elections.”

