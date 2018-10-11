APC Sweeps Plateau LG Polls

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has won in 11 out of the 13 local government chairmanship elections held across Plateau state on October 10, 2018.

Fabian Ntung,Chairman, Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission, PLASIEC, Who announced the results on Thursday said the election was generally free and fair.

Ntung, however, declared the election held in two local governments, Langtang North and Mangu, inconclusive due to instances of ballot box snatching and other irregularities in few areas.

It would be recalled that PLASIEC withheld the conduct of elections in 4 local governments on security grounds.

The outcome of the election indicates that the ruling APC is now clearly leading the main opposition People’s Democratic Party in Plateau State, despite arguments by die-hard PDP supporters to the contrary.

It is also a further demonstration of the acceptance of Governor Simon Lalong and his chances to secure a second term in office in next year’s general elections.

The February, 2019 election promises to be a two-horse race between the two leading political parties pitting incumbent Governor Lalong and PDP’s 76-year-old ex-FCT Minister, General Jeremiah Useni.

The turn out of voters was quite impressive across the local government areas. There were few reported cases of violence as people turned out in their numbers to exercise their franchise.

It is the first local government elections to be conducted by the APC led government in Pkateau state after several postponements by the state electoral body who cited security reasons.

