APC: There ‘ll be Dollar rain at Eagle Square, activist writes EFCC

The Convener of a Pro-democracy and good governance group, Concerned Nigerians and Human Right Activist, Adeyanju Deji, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to storm the venue of the All Progressives Congress, APC, alleging that the presidential aspirants of the party are planning to share dollars to delegates for vote buying.

“Dear EFCC, please go close to Eagle Square. There are reports presidential aspirants of the APC are planning to share dollars to delegates for vote buying,” he said on his facebook handle.

