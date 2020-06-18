APC threatens to boycott June 30 Taraba LG poll

The Taraba state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) Wednesday stated that it would not participate in the forthcoming local government election scheduled to take place on June 30 this year.

State chairman of the party, El-Sudi Ibrahim, who stated this in Jalingo while briefing journalists, lamented that the state chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission, Dr. Philip Dowe is biased, unfair and deceitful in the conduct of the affairs of elections in the state.

El-Sudi, who expressed concerns over the shift in the new timetable for the elections said the APC was not formally served with the letter about the change in timetable.

He stated that it is unfair and unjust to come with a date when there was no statement to the change of timetable.

“They need to draw up a new timetable for adequate preparations and compliance with the Electoral Law.

“If TSIEC does not rescind or withdraw its table, we will have no option but to refuse participating in the election, and file an action in a competent court of law to challenge their electoral activities,” he said.

Reacting to the allegations, chairman of the Taraba state Independent Electoral Commission (TSEIS), Dr. Philip Duwe said the allegations by the APC were frivolous as all the 17 registered political parties participating in the local government election were duly consulted before arriving at the new date.

“Before the commission came up with this new date, the leaders of the parties under the platform of Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC) were invited to the commission and after much deliberations, we came up with the new date on the 6th of June, so we are surprised to hear that the said party is not comfortable with the new date and we have all the minutes of the meetings and attendance we can show you for evidence,” Duwe emphasised.