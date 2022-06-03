APC ticket: Oyegun’s screening panel did excellent job – Ray Morphy 

Following the submission of screening committee’s reports to the National Working Committee (NWC) on Friday, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Cross Rivers, Chief Ray Morphy, has commended the panel “for an excellent job.”

The Chief John Oyegun-led Screening Committee submitted its reports to the party’s national chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu on Friday.

Adamu, while receiving the reports at the APC national secretariat expressed gratitude to the Chief Oyegun-led panel, even as he promised to consider the report accordingly before the start of the national convention of the party.

But reacting to the development, High Chief Ray Morphy, applauded the committee, saying “Oyegun always does an excellent job which all party members can be proud of.”

According to the APC chieftain, the report was thorough and worthy, “a hallmark of Dr Oyegun who is jot only a super scholar but a man of unimpeachable integrity and character.

“Having done such an excellent job, Oyegun has made the party’s job much easier and practical.

“Indeed all party members and the various arms of government owe him and his 7 man Committee a huge burden of gratitude!”

