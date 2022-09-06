APC to Ayu: Stop blame game, focus on your internal conflict 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the leadership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to focus on resolving its internal conflict instead of playing the blame game.

The development was coming four days after the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, accused the ruling party of sponsoring ‘mischievous’ posts on social media and stoking the feud between him and the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The PDP chair made the allegation in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Simon Imobo-Tswam.

Reacting to the accusation, the party through a statement signed Tuesday in Abuja, by its national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, appealed to Ayu to leave them out of the opposition party’s internal affairs.

This is even as he claims the APC does not meddle in other political parties’ affairs.

The statement partly read, “As he struggled to deny a statement credited to him that Governor Nyesom Wike could not father a child, Ayu alleged, ridiculously, that the APC and “other mischievous people” were planting such stories in the media.

“Understandably, Chairman Ayu is deep in quicksand and swinging wildly in search of third parties to blame for the internal combustion in the party that he leads.

“With such an escapist mindset, it is not difficult to see why the meltdown in the PDP has proven intractable on his watch. Lacking forthrightness and character to accept responsibility for the crisis in his party. How can he possibly resolve it?

“Unlike the party of Ayu, APC does not “plant stories” and does not meddle in the internal affairs of other parties. That is an area of extreme and unrivalled competence of the PDP. In any event, the PDP is unravelling unstoppably and needs no help from the outside.

“Rather than distract himself in search of an illusory scapegoat, Ayu and stakeholders of his withering PDP should concentrate on finding an anchor to slow the Party’s rudderless drift.

“How can a party that has proved incapable of governing itself seek to govern a country as important as Nigeria? After 16 years of ruthless misgovernance and crass failure to reform and reposition itself, quite frankly, the PDP stands morally disqualified from asking Nigerians for their votes in the next general election.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

