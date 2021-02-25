APC to Bawa: Don’t spare anybody, fight corruption without discrimination

Following the confirmation of the new chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa by the Senate, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked him not to discriminate in his fight against corruption.



The ruling party also charged the new EFCC boss “to be guided by the stance of President Buhari that the fight against corruption must be total and unsparing.”



In a statement signed Thursday in Abuja by the party’s national Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Sen. John J. Akpanudoedehe, said the fight against corruption is one of the major promises the President Buhari-led APC administration made to Nigerians.

“To this end, we are confident that the Abdulrasheed Bawa-led EFCC will intensify the administration’s ongoing campaign to end impunity and graft.

“Abdulrasheed Bawa’s 16 years work experience and in different strategic capacities at the EFCC has prepared him for the important job. Drawing from a pool of well-trained staff can only increase professionalism through reliance on institutional memory and also boost staff morale, as in the case of Abdulrasheed Bawa’s appointment. Again, his youth is an advantage and an indication that the present administration believes in its youth population.

“From advance fee fraud, money laundering, public sector corruption and other financial crime-related issues, economic and financial crimes are becoming increasingly sophisticated criminal activities which keep evolving with the times. To be steps ahead, the Abdulrasheed Bawa-led EFCC must invest in technology and ensure synergy, cooperation and partnership with relevant agencies, locally and internationally, to effectively prosecute the current administration’s war against graft.

“Corruption is the root cause of most of the society problems, particularly underdevelopment and poverty which the current administration is working assiduously to reverse. Blind to religious, cultural, political and sundry leanings, corruption is a common enemy which we must use all lawful means to end. It is the reason why the President Buhari administration has dedicated itself to end impunity and ensure that our commonwealth works for the common man, not a few.”