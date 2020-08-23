APC to conduct primary for Kosofe constituency 2 bye-election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos is to conduct primaries to pick its candidate for the Kosofe II bye election.

The option followed failed attempts by leaders of the party to pick a consensus candidate for the forthcoming bye-election.

The seat for Kosofe constituency II became vacant following the death of Hon. Tunde Braimoh in June this year,with many aspirants particularly within the ruling APC jostling to fill the seat.

Since the race became intense after the announcement of October 30 INEC as the date for the bye election, the leadership of the party has been making frantic efforts to settle for a consensus candidate, one of such efforts was a meeting with leading aspirants on Saturday during which they were asked to step down for each other.

The aspirants, according to sources, could not reach an agreement on who the consensus candidate would be, as all aspirants stuck to their guns, giving their loyalty, service to the party among other reasons why they should be picked as the party’s flag bearer.

One of the leaders, who spoke with Blueprint on a condition of anonymity, disclosed that the party may end up settling for the Assistant Publicity Secretary of the party and a leading aspirant, Hon. Abiodun Musiliu Salami, as its candidate, considering his long years of service to the party in the constituency and the state at large.

“The outcome of the meeting we had at the leadership level before we summoned the aspirants was that the Assistant Publicity Secretary of our party at the state level, Abiodun Salami, should fly the party’s flag, having considered his sterling records and excellent performance at that level.”