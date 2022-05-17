APC set to inaugurate screening committees for special congress, others

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will on Wednesday inaugurate its screening committees for both the state House of Assembly and special congress to elect local government, state and national delegates.

A statement signed by the party’s national organising secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, said the event will take place at International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

The statement asked Chairpersons and Secretaries of Screening Committees for State House of Assembly Aspirants/ Special Congress Committees to Elect Local Government, State and National Delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be in attendance.

