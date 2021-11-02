APC UK chapter to Oyo chair: Embark on reconciliation now

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) United Kingdom Chapter, Prince Yomi Oke, Tuesday advised the newly elected Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, Honourable Isaac Ajiboye Omodewu to unite the party.

Prince Oke in a congratulatory message to Hon Omodewu and other Oyo state APC new executives urged the new Chairman “to without wasting time embark on reconciliation moves with the party stakeholders, gladiators and his co contestants”.

The APC UK chapter Chieftain pointed out that the last Saturday APC state congress held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan should be seen as a family affairs which should be supported by all.

“I am congratulating Hon Isaac Ajiboye Omodewu, on his election as the new Oyo state APC chairman. The Congress was a clear indication that our party stands for real and true democracy and should be seen as such “, he said.

Prince Oke added, “The congress has come and gone, I want to urge our party stakeholders, leaders and members in Oyo state to rally round the new executives in moving our dear party forward.”

He stressed that there was the need for the new APC Chairman to be magnanimous in victory by seeing the recently conducted APC state congress as a ” No victor, no loser” exercise.

According to Prince Oke, ” the major task ahead the new APC executives is to forge a united front together with other major stakeholders and prepare, repositioning the party to tackle its major challenges particularly as the 2023 general elections is fast approaching.

The APC UK Chieftain also urged all the aggrieved APC gladiators to put the differences arising from the State congress behind them and join hands in ensuring that the party regains its hold of Oyo state by winning the 2023 general elections.

“In unity, we will move Oyo APC to the next level which is to reclaim the state back from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This can only be possible if we are one and in unity. It is time for us all to come together and jointly face the challenges ahead”.

Prince Oke maintained that there is no doubt that the people of Oyo state are eagerly awaiting the comeback of APC as a political party to the Agodi Government House come May, 29, 2023 .

He stated that there were lots to be benefitted in having a united APC in the state, hence, the need for all hands to be on the deck in the overall interest of the party and the poor masses in the state.