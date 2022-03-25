APC unveils convention hashtag, says party united as ever

All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday, unveiled the official hashtag for its convention scheduled for International Conference Centre, Abuja, on March 26.

Unveiling the hash-tag during a virtual news conference, the chairman of Media and Publicity Committee of the convention, Abdullahi Sule, said APC was set to host the biggest party convention in Africa.

Sule, the governor of Nasarawa state, was represented by chairperson of the New Media Sub-Committee, Mrs. Mary Ikoku.

He said the hashtag would be used to give blow-by-blow accounts of development during the convention on social media, websites and applications, such as twitter.

According to him, the hashtag, #APCNationalConvention, is to announce the upcoming convention of ‘the largest party in Africa’, which is holding on March 26, at International Conference Centre, Abuja.

“This media parley is to unveil to the media and the public the official hashtag of the convention and to reiterate that the party is united.

“It is also an avenue to tell the world that the party is ready to deliver on those mandates that got it elected into office by millions of Nigerians.

“We all know the functionality of the social media in expanding and amplifying communications and this is why we are launching the hash-tag to push home our message on the importance of the convention to the global online audience.

“The chosen hashtag is ‘#APCNationalConvention’ and we adopted this to solidify our narrative that we are united party men and women with one aim, which is to have one of the best party conventions ever seen in this country,” he said.