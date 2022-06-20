APC victory in Ekiti good omen for Tinubu in 2023 – APC G3

The All Progressives Congress Grassroots Governance Group APC G3 has congratulated the party for its success in the Ekiti state gubernatorial elections, saying it is a good omen for the party in 2023.

APC G3 in a press release on Sunday said the victory of Biodun Oyebanji in the polls is a reflection of the acceptability of the APC not just in the South-West but across the country.

The group in a press release signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Com. Omobolaji Sanni, said APC is heading for victory in the Osun state election and the general elections in 2023.

He said the victory is a good omen for the party’s Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming election.

The press release said APC is the party that accommodates the interest of all Nigerians, hence the people will troop out en-mass to vote Asiwaju Tinubu as President in 2023.

According to the group, “Nigerians now see that the APC is a party that keeps to its words. Our party has shown itself a truly national party.

“With the several infrastructural accomplishments of President Muhammadu Buhari, APC will retain power at the centre and add more states to the ones we already have.

“We further urge Nigerians to support Asiwaju Tinubu to enable him to replicate the human development initiatives he started in Lagos State,” APC G3 added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

