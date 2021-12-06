APC Volunteers new leader pledges allegiance to Buhari, Buni

The APC Volunteers has appointed a new helmsman to steer the affairs of the group after the death of its former national coordinator Abdulmalik Shuaib.





The newly appointed national coordinator, Victor Walsh Olufemi, pledged his allegiance to the party under the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) Extraordinary Caretakers Committee led by Governor of Yobe state, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni as well as President Muhammadu Buhari.



In a communiqué signed by its publicity secretary Mr Akin Makanjuola, the new leader promised also to run an open, all-inclusive administration and to rebrand the APC Volunteers as a foremost promoter of good governance and democracy.



He promised that he APC Volunteers will mobilize the electorate towards the patriotic idea of volunteering as a concept or tool in eliminating money centered politics.

In a related development, a communiqué emanating from the secretariat of the group enjoined all Nigerians to continue to support and remain loyal to the APC brand, especially, in the fight against corruption and banditry which has dented the image of Nigeria and have slowed down the pace of development in the country.

The group, the first of its kind, formed in 2014, champions the cause of the APC in its bid to build a new society from the ruins of the past

The group has also partnered the Buhari-led administration sensitising the populace on the milestones of President Buhari and his cabinet as well as its sincerity of purpose at ensuring integrity, accountability, discipline and transparency in government affairs.

