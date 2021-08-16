APC ward congress: Panel begins sitting in Oyo

Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC), Appeal Panel on Sunday asked APC members with complaints on the outcome of the ward congress to come forward with their petitions and complaints.

Chairman of the panel, Barrister Chijioke Ozoemena, stated this in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan to announce the arrival of the panel to Oyo state.

Barrister Ozoemena stressed that the panel is to begin its sitting on Monday 16th August until Friday 20th, 2021 APC new State Secretariat at Oke-Ado, Ibadan when it is expected to round off its activities in the state.

“The panel has been mandated to attend to all possible complaints and petitions from eligible party faithful who genuinely participated in the penultimate Saturday exercise across the 351 Wards in Oyo state”, he said.

Barrister Ozoemena added, “members of the panel would begin its sitting Monday (yesterday) 16th August until Friday 20th, 2021 when it is expected to round off its activities in the state. The venue of the sitting is the party’s new state secretariat at Oke-Ado, Ibadan while the time of the sitting is between 10am to 5pm daily”.

“To this end, any member with genuine complaint or complaints is expected to come up with a petition to be addressed to the Secretary of the Panel and attach relevant documents or evidence to prove their basis of grievance or grievances.

The panel chairman stressed, “on our part, we can assure all party faithful that the panel would be fair and just in the discharge of its duties. Therefore, we enjoin all stakeholders to remain calm and keep faith with the leadership of our great party in a bid to build a more formidable and successful APC.”