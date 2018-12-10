APC warns minister against parading self as C/River guber candidate

The National Vice Chairman, South-South of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ntufam Hilliard Etta, has cautioned the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani, from parading himself as the governorship candidate of the party in Cross River state for the 2019 general election.

Similarly, he warned all others parading themselves as candidates for other elective positions not to waste their time and resources, emphasising that only the candidates duly endorsed by the national headquarters of the party were those to stand for election.

Eta, who spoke in Calabar when the governorship candidate of the party, Senator John Owan-Enoh, commissioned his campaign office which is adjacent the state’s party secretariat, said the party would invoke relevant sections of the party’s constitution against them and hand them over to the law enforcement agencies.

The National Vice Chairman South South, said the national reconciliation committee set up by the party would soon meet with aggrieved party ,members in the state with a view to resolve their problems.

“There is impersonation across board. This must be resisted. We are going to take it up with the law enforcement agencies.

“However, the reconciliation committee will be here in Cross River; so, those who are aggrieved should avail themselves of the opportunity to air their grievances,” he said.

He alleged that it was the PDP who were attempting to bring confusion into APC in the state, calling on all to unite in order for the party to have a common front to defeat the ruling PDP.

