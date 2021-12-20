APC will retain power beyond 2023 – BSO





The Niger state Coordinator of the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) Alhaji Shuaibu Umar has stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will retain power beyond 2023 after the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Umar stated this at the weekend at a strategic meeting of the organisation in Minna.





He said, “We have called this meeting to strategise beyond 2023. As we all know, President Muhammadu Buhari, will not contest again in 2023, therefore we have to maintain our legacies.”



He said the BSO has structures on ground all over the country, adding that haven successfully delivered President Buhari for two terms, the organisation would not allow any person to hijack it.



He explained that the performance of President Buhari within the period of his six years in office has surpassed the 16 years of PDP performance.

According to him, “The performances of the APC administration of President Buhari are so impressive and the people appreciate this. There are lots of President Buhari’s achievements which will speak for APC in 2023. I can assure that APC will continue to win elections beyond 2023 even after the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Also speaking, a member of the Federal Revenue and Fiscal Mobilization Commission, Alhaji Ibrahim Bagudu Bako Shettima, stressed the need for the federal government to resolve security challenges facing the nation.

He urged government to deploy more effort at solving the problem of youth unemployment, adding that despite several challenges, President Buhari has performed excellently.

He commended BSO for its role in ensuring transparent democratic elections in 2015 and 2019 durind which which President Muhammadu Buhari secured victories.

