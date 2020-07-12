APC will win Edo, Ondo guber – Caretaker Committee

Despite crises rocking the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) in Edo and Ondo states ahead of gubernatorial elections coming up in the two states in September and November this year, assurance has been given for victories of candidates of the party in the two states.



The assurance was given by Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (APC Taraba Central), while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja on Saturday on efforts made so far by the Governor Mai Mala Bunu-led National caretaker committee of the party.



Senator Yusuf who represents the Senate in the caretaker Committee, said the Committee is working seriously with executives and stakeholders of the party in both states for the required unity and oneness before the general election .

According to him, the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, is heading the reconciliation team for the party members in Ondo state even before the primary election this month .

“You know, in politics, 24 hours is a very long time. Anything can happen. You know, we are in the process of reconciliation. The governor of Niger State is working on the reconciliation in Ondo state.



“It’s an issue that is on the table of the stakeholders in Ondo, and I’m sure things are going to be sorted out amicably.

“Even the issue of the Deputy Speaker that was impeached, will also be addressed as regards why he was impeached, it’s not something I can say at this point in time. It’s a democracy at work.

“We wait and see how it will go. But we know that such an issue should not affect the chances of the party in the upcoming election in Ondo state , the same way concerted efforts are being made to ensure oneness and victory of the party in the coming Gubernatorial election in Edo state.



“All in all, the Caretaker Committee has been working towards making reconciliation with all our members and also working assiduously to see that we retain Edo and Ondo states in the upcoming elections,” he said.

He added that generally, the National Caretaker Committee is making progress in achieving the desired unity among the various groups in the party .



This, he explained, is being achieved through physical visitation to national stakeholders and telephone conversation with others .

He said : ” We have extended our hands of fellowship to every member of APC and work as a family for the progress and stability of the party. I’m not aware that any dissenting voice has gone to court.

“We have all agreed, as directed by the President that we should have all our cases withdrawn from the court and then move for full blown reconciliation.

“Our team had met with Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and you have all heard what he said. As far as he’s concerned, there is no division in the party. It is democracy, there must be someone or two, who will say he or she doesn’t feel happy the way he is treated or the way the party is being managed which the Committee is ready to pacify.”

He however admitted that the Committee is facing some challenges on his peace mission but sure of overcoming them.



“When you are dealing with a challenging issue in the house, you will not say you have overcome them.

“We are in the process of overcoming those challenges. We are in the process of talking to everybody that we know is very important.

“Secondly, we are not saying that the road ahead is not going to be as easy as we thought. It is a road that we will work so hard to overcome. All the caucuses are working together to make sure that the party retains or brings back the glory it has lost over time.



“We lost about seven states in the last general elections and we will work to get them back and even add more in the spirit of togetherness.

‘APC is a ruling party. Whatever happens to the party will affect other political parties. Every party has its challenge but the magnitude differs.

“The bigger the party, the bigger the challenge. But we believe in the coming months that we will sort out the challenges” , he added .