APC wins 23 Ekiti assembly seats, SDP 2, one inclusive  

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Sunday announced the result of the House of Assembly Election in Ekiti held on Saturday.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won 23 seats while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) clinched 2 seats and 1 seat was declared inconclusive by the electoral umpire.

In a statement signed by Temitope Akanmi, Head of Voter Education and Publicity,Ekiti State on behalf of the State Resident Electoral Commissioner,and made available to newsmen yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, the State capital said “the election at Ido/Osi State Constituency1 is inconclusive.

“This is due to the fact that the margin of lead principle indicated a need for supplementary election to be held in 3 Polling Units before a clear winner could emerge.

“This was born out of violent disruption of the voting process in three Polling Units of PU 003, PU 012, and PU 014 all in Registration Areas (Ward) 01.”

However, the twenty three Constituencies won by the APC are Ado 1 and 2,Aiyekire/Gbonyin, Efon, Ekiti East 2, Ekiti West 1,Ekiti West 2,Ekiti South West 1,Ekiti South West 2,Emure,Ido/Osi 2,Ijero,Ikere1,Ikere 2,Ikole1, Ikole2,Irepodun/Ifelodun 1,Irepodun/Ifelodun 2,Moba 1,Moba 2,Oye1,Oye 2, Ilejemeje.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) won two seats of Ekiti East 1 and Ise/Orun Constituencies.

