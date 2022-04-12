APC wins all Katsina LG seats, PDP kicks

The ruling All Progressives congress (APC) has won all chairmanship and councillorship seats result announced in the just concluded Katsina state local government elections held Monday.

The party defeated eleven other parties that contested in the elections.

However, former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, has described the election as a monumental fraud, saying “the country is in a sorry state.”

Chairman of the electoral commission, Alhaji Ibrahim Bako, while announcing the results at the state headquarters of the Independent Electoral Commission, Katsina, said only the election in Dutsinma was cancelled due to some challenges encountered while the results for Daura and Funtua were being awaited.

He stated that, a later date would be announced for the repeat of the election in Dutsinma while certificates of return will be presented to the winners in the elections.

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), continued to trade words over the conduct of the election.

The PDP described the election as a sham.

Briefing newsmen at his hometown in Dutsinma, the opposition party leader and former governor of the state, Barrister Shema, described the election as unsatisfactory and a total disappointment.

The state PDP chairman, Alhaji Salisu Lawal Uli, said the election was marred by violence, late arrival of election materials and alleged rigging by the APC.

The ruling APC however described PDP grumbles over the conduct of the election as an attempt to discredit the process in anticipation of a poor outing in the election.

The party chairman, Alhaji Sani Aliyu, said the election was peaceful and orderly except for the late arrival of sensitive materials in some polling units which he said did not hamper the process.