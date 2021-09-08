APC woman leader launches digital academy to empower 20 million women



The National Woman leader All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs Stella Okotete Wednesday unveiled a Progressive Women Digital Academy to empower 20 million women in two years.

Mrs Okotete while speaking to journalists at the Women Development Centre, Abuja said the academy would enable women to acquire skills and knowledge in different sectors of the economy.



She noted that the academy would offer online courses with focus on imparting skills and knowledge in digital, entrepreneurship, leadership and personal development.



“All over the world, women are among the key drivers of growth in any economy. When you empower one woman, you create a spiral effect on the community and the larger economy.

“We are proud to be launching the Progressive Women Academy to train and prepare women of all ages to become great leaders, great business owners and enjoy a more fruitful career,” she said.



She urged Nigerian women to enrol in the programme by logging onto www.progressivewomenacademy.com

Dr Asabe Bashir, Director General, Women Development Centre, Abuja, said that the strategic goal of the centre was to groom women to become future leaders.



“We will train and groom more female leaders who will possess personal, emotional, technical and digital skills to lead Nigeria into the future.

“The target is to create more successful female entrepreneurs and successful business people with multiple skills overtime.



“With this platform, our women will share knowledge and learn from experienced business owners,” she said.

Bashir said that the centre would also create employment and wealth for women, by training them in content creation, media work, technology, translation and research.



“With this platform, we will bring our local and international partners, corporate bodies and stakeholders into the women ecosystem. Everyone will connect digitally, share knowledge and build a community for the future,” she said.

Ms Sharon Ikeazor, the Minister of State for Environment, advised Nigerian women to strive hard to join politics to contribute to the development of the country.



The minister said that the APC led administration has given priority to youth development towards nation’s building saying that the Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF) was not left out.

Ms Stella Enyi, the Organising Secretary APC, Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF) commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his support to women in politics.

She said that the Buhari-led administration had executed numerous legacy projects across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Enyi urged women to be active and proactive in self development, so they can be noticed for political appointment for nation’s development.

Dignitaries at the event included the Minister of State for Education, Mr Emeka Nwanjuaba, and APC National Youth Leader, Mr Ibrahim Jalo-Waziri.

