APC won’t govern Delta – Ex-minister

Former Minister of Education and PDP governorship aspirant in Delta state Mr. Kenneth Gbagi on Thursday said the All Progresives Congress (APC) should not be allowed to govern the state as the party led by President Mohammadu Buhari has disappointed Nigeria.

Speaking at the PDP state party secretariat in Asaba while declaring his intentions to contest for the 2023 governorship before Kingsley Esiso led Exco, Gbagi, said “for years Nigerians will continue to regret for the mistake made in voting APC and President Buhari into governance of this great country”.

“For the past five years, it’s now clear to us Nigerians, both young and aged mothers, of which, a great number of them had passed on as a result of hunger”.

Gbagi, therefore, tasked the party exco and all Deltans to “look beyond their noses in choosing the next governor of the state come 2023 because if we dare make mistake here like what Nigerians did to allow Buhari into power it would be sucidal for us all”.

He said though many are gunning for the exalted position, but I’m the best among all, unless otherwise anyone here can point out any wrong against me”.

The Governorship aspirant further tasked his party leaders to X-ray all aspirants in order to present a credible candidate with a clean hands so that party can have smooth sailing to power in the State, emphasizing that gone are the days when people vote for money.

Responding, the state party chairman, Mr. Kingsley Esiso commended Gbagi for showing himself up as an aspirant in the forthcoming gubernatorial contest.

He said it was not the responsibility of only the exco members to decide the faith of the aspirant, but assured that all will be treated equally when the time comes.