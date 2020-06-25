APC writes INEC over new caretaker panel, Ondo gov’ship primary



The new caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) headed by governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, has written the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) informing the body of the composition of a 13-man committee now running the party.



The governor Buni-led caretaker committee also wrote another letter dated 25th of June, 2020, to notify INEC of a plan to conduct the Ondo governorship primary election on 20th July, 2020.



The Ondo primary election letter were signed by the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary convention committee chairman, governor Mai Mala Buni and the secretary of the committee Sen. John J. Akpan Udoedehe.





Other members of the caretaker committee are: Isiaka Oyetola, Governor Osun from South-west, Ken Nnamani from South-east, Stella Okorete, representing women, Niger state governor Sani Bello from North-central, Dr. James Lalu representing physically challenged, Sen. Abubakar Yusuf representing Senatè, Hon. Akinyemi Olaide representing House of Representatives, David Lyon representing South-south, Abba Ari representing North-west, Prof. Tahir Mamman representing North-east and Ismail Ahmed representing the youth.





The read: “I wish to please inform your Commission that, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party at its 8th resumed meeting on Thursday, 25th June, 2020 approved the immediate dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC).





“The Nationai Executive Committee also constituted a National Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee,” the letter said.



On the conduct of governorship primary election in Ondo state, the party asked the electoral empire to “kindly arrange the monitoring of the exercise accordingly.”







While assuming the office, governor Buni came in company of some governors and other party leaders.



Speaking with newsmen, Buni who was a two time national secretary of APC said: “I can say I know the party very well, I want to assure every APC member that we will do justice to every one because we have a capable team.





“I am a team player and am here to manage a crisis and if you do not manage crisis, crisis will manage you so without justice there will be no peace, so am ready to do justice to every APC member.





“NEC is the highest organ of the party except the convention, and NEC can function for convention in-between, so any decision taken by NEC is the final decision.”





The caretaker committee chairman also said the NEC has directed that every member in court should withdraw his or her suit.



“Party will carry all members along especially the leaders of the APC. Many of them have paid their dues to the party, so we will carry them along.”

Related

No tags for this post.