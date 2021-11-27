APC: ‘Yari and I going nowhere,’ Marafa denies defection rumours

A factional leader of the All Progressives Congress in Zamfara state, Senator Kabiru Marafa, has punctured the reports that he has dumped the party together with a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Yari, describing it as ” wishful thinking of minions”

There were reports in the social media that Yari and Marafa had joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the intervention of a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Reacting, Marafa said, “We are senior engineers and architects in the project team that designed, built and maintained APC from inception to date.

“This is the wishful thinking of the minions parading themselves as the new owners of APC today. We are senior engineers and architects in the project team that designed, built and maintained APC from the beginning to date.

“We are not going to leave the complex in the hands of those who were laborers, masons, plumbers and carpenters in the design and construction days, NO WAY!!

“We are not going anywhere. Emir no de go transfer,” he said.

Related

No tags for this post.