APC young stakeholders warn Giadom to steer clear of party secretariat

The group in a statement issued it leader, Comrade Chucks Nwanodu, after it meeting in Abuja, Saturday alleged that Giadom is conspiring with his sponsors to destroy the platform of the APC.

It stated that “It is popular knowledge that Victor Giadom resigned his position as the Deputy National Officer of the APC to contest for Deputy Governorship seat in Rivers State at the 2019 Gubernatorial Election as running mate to Tonye Cole who was the APC flag bearer.

” Without any iota of doubt, the actions of Victor Giadom amount to the desperation of his godfather who is a serving Minister in the Cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari to have a strong grip on the Party Leadership ahead of 2023 General Election for their selfish interest.

The statement partly read “We are aware of all the sinister moves by Victor Giadom to crash the ship of the ruling party same way he and others mismanaged APC in Rivers State.

“Many of us that laboured for the stability of APC from inception till now will never allow subterranean forces hijack the structure for personal gain as represented by Victor Giadom and his co-travellers”.

” We advise Victor Giadom not to near the APC National Secretariat except he desire to be humiliated by well-meaning young people of the Party. We are ready to ensure peace and harmony return to the hierarchy of the party and forbid a reoccurrence of the ugly actions of Victor Giadom and his allies at the last Gubernatorial Elections in Rivers State.

“We urged President Muhamamdu Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other well-meaning leaders of the All Progressive Congress to immediately convey a National Stakeholders Meeting to mend the broken walls in APC and shut out the intruders from destroying the good image and reputation of APC ahead of 2023 General Elections.

” We further commend the good efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in the proactive handling of the COVID 19 pandemic in Nigeria and also applaud his pragmatic management of the economy at this moment of looming global recession”.

