APC youth coalition hails NASS on direct party primaries

The All Progressives Congress youth coalition (APC Youth Coalition) has described the bill seeking direct primaries for all political parties by the National Assembly as historic, saying it will clean up the Nigerian political space of the influence of political godfathers.

A press statement by the National Coordinator of the APC Youth Coalition, Solomon Attegh, made available to Blueprint, Thursday, said “The bill for the institutionalisation of direct primary for the selection of candidates for elective positions across party lines, is a huge land mark achievement by the National Assembly in the process of ensuring free and fair process of elections in the country.

“We are happy to identify with the National Assembly on this historic move and will do everything possible to ensure that once passed, the bill is signed into law before the APC National Convention takes place.

“The Youths Coalition, as part of its moves to mobilize support for this bill has engaged the National Assembly in discussion over the need to speed up the passage of this all important bill, as doing so, will greatly assist in bringing about the much desired sanity and the level playing grounds for inclusive participation in the processes of fielding candidates for elections on the party platforms.

“With this development, the APC Youths Coalition wishes to express its delight and total support for the bill, and urge all Nigerians to also do same.

“In the main time, we have set up machinery in motion to monitor the progress of the bill in the House of Representatives, having already been passed by the Senate, in order to ensure that it receives a quick and smooth concurrence in the lower chamber.

“The APC Youth Coalition, would however, like to advise the state governors that have been trying to frustrate the passage of the bill in the House of representatives to note that Nigerians are watching them, and ready to resist with all their might, any attempt to prevent the bill from seeing the light of day.”