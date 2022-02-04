APC youth festival: Minister Dare set to deliver keynote

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, has commended Nigerian youths for their active participation in the political process at all levels of government.

Speaking ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth festival scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Liberty stadium, Ibadan, the minister applauded the organisers of the event, adding that the youth are strategic to nation building.

Dare stressed that national development cannot be achieved without the integration of the younger generation, noting that the youth are blessed with uncommon talents, which should be explored for the progress of the country.

The Minister, who will deliver a keynote address at the event, is expected to highlight the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government in the area of youth empowerment.

The Minister, while urging the youth to sustain the feat, called on the political class to support youth-friendly policies of the federal government, adding that the President’s assent to the Not-To-Young-To-Run bill was a testament to the love President Muhammadu Buhari has for the youth.

Dare, wished the youth a fulfilling and hitch-free festival.