APC youth leaders pass vote of confidence on Gov Buni

A Coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) youth groups have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Mai Buni of Yobe state “over his role as leader of the party.”

The vote of confidence was passed by the Convener of the group, Mallam Bashar Binji in Abuja on Sunday.

The group maintained that Buni remained the chairman of APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee(CECPC).

“We most particularly wish to call on youths and other members of the party to disregard fake news, and all other attempts and ploys to distablise the party and success recorded so far.

“No well-meaning party member will condone any distraction at a time when the Buni led CECPC has done so much in repositioning the party in line with the guidance of President Muhammadu Buhari,” Binji said.

According to him, since being in saddle, governor Buni has continued to increase the fortunes of the party.

The Group’s convener noted that Buni, alongside other members, was able to bring several top ranking politicians and governors into the APC.

The list include, Ben Ayade, Governor of Cross River state, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, Umahi of Ebonyi , Gbenga Daniel, Chief Jimoh Ibrahim, Stella Oduah among others.

The group said despite the challenges confronting the party before Buni’s emergence, he was able to stabilise the party through several reconciliatory efforts and commitment.

According to them, this led to an increase in the number of governors in the fold of the party.

“As we approach a very crucial transition year 2023, we must invest more in every efforts that can promos unity and peace,” Binji said.