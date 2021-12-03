APC youth leaders petition DSS, IGP, others over acclaimed factional leader

Following the recent activities of the acclaimed factional group of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the recognised youth leaders across the federation have met and asked the security agencies to invite the acclaimed leader of the group, Prince Mustapha Audu for questioning.

At a press conference on Monday, some supporters of the APC under the aegis of the Progressive Youth Movement, announced the sack of the emerged, claiming to have sacked governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

But some APC youth leaders disassociated themselves through a communique read to newsmen after their closed-door meeting at the national secretariat of the APC, Friday in Abuja.

Reading the communique, a youth leader from the North-central, Terver Aginde, also asked all states youth leaders to take note of all activities of Youth Support Groups in their respective states and in particular the said group.

The communique said: “That the Youth leadership of party will sign a petition to the DSS, the IGP and the AGF to bring to book these imposters who are trying to cause breach of public peace, as APC youth will not tolerate any further attack by some mischief makers on Mr. President and the leadership of the party.

“That all security agencies should take note of any other attempt by the said Group to attack the APC or any of her.

“That we consider any attack on the CECPC as attack on the president and the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the youth leadership therefore will not entertain any further mischief from any quarters.”

The APC youth leaders observed that “the All Progressives Congress is Nigeria’s Governing Party it is duly registered as political party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as required by the Law. Therefore, all operations of the party must be guided by Constitutional provisions of federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act and the party’s Constitution.

“That His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, by all laws and conventions in Nigeria, is the undisputed leader of our Party and of her National Executive Committee (NEC) and is not only entitled to, but must be accorded, the full compliments of his person and various offices per time.

“That the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC set up by NEC under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State as Chairman is proper and lawful in all ramifications

“That the so-called Progressives Youth Movement led by Mustapha Audu does not have any constional right to preside, speak for or represent any openion(s) of the Wing of the party.”

