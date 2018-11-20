APC youth protests non-inclusion in reconciliation com’tt

The Young Stakeholders Forum of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has fualted Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) for excluding youths and women from the reconciliation committee set up by the party.

The forum believe they should be carried along in the reconciliation exercise because some young men and women were not also happy with the party, adding that excluding them will worsen the situation.

Recall that the party had release list of a 7-man committee for each zone to resolve some of the grievances arising from the party primaries.

But in a statement signed in Abuja on Tuesday, by a member, National Youth Caucus, Chucks Nwanodu, urged the NWC to correct what he described as an error before the inauguration of the said committee.

The statement read: “We recieved the news of rereconciliation committee with a shock, that no single young man or woman is considered necessary. The National Chairman of APC must learn how to recognize the influence of the youths and women wings of this party.

“How can he as the head of NWC of our party set up a 7-man reconciliation committee across the six geo-political zone without young ones inclusive? How can the young ones be model along with the party?

“So we in the APC Young Stakeholders demand that before the inauguration of this reconciliation committee, young ones should be inclusive to make it 8-man committee, so that the young ones can have a sense of belonging in the APC.”

According to Nwanodu, the party leaders are telling the young members of APC to exercise patience till 2023 but if the youths are not carried along in government and party affairs from now, how can they become competent hands in future?

The statement added that “the past leaders achieved much at young ages. These are all great accomplishments that point to the direction the world is heading, but none of these could have happened in Nigeria if they were never given opportunity or be carried along.

He, however urged the APC leaders to create the enabling environment for young people to aspire to the highest cadre of political leadership in the party.