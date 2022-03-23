APC youths drum support for Fakai as National Organising Secretary

The Coalition of Northern All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups and APC Youth Stakeholders Forum, have called on party members to support Hon Sadiq Fakai for the position of the National Organising Secretary (NOS), at the forthcoming convention which will elect a new National Working Committee (NWC).

Speaking, the Convener Adamu Muhammad Kicinga, said as zonal youth leader, he has recorded huge successes in the areas of human capital development, and If elected, he will ensure that the leaders of the party are accessible to Nigerians.

According to Kicinga in a press statement signed by him and his co-convener Victoria Nyekachi Walingele that, “history beckons on us, to intimate our Leaders, Stakeholders and Party Loyalists, on the fundamental need, to ensure that, experience, loyalty to the party, equity and fairness, is considered in the election of the next set of members, of the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, in the forthcoming convention.”

“There is no doubt, that several individuals and political interests have been jostling to occupy the NWC positions, already zoned to the Northwest zone of the party, but we are constrained to assert, that our choice must be guided, in the principles of equity, fairness and competence.

“It is on the above premise, that we wish to state that since the inception of the APC, Kebbi state has never been opportune, to produce a member of the APC NWC. We, therefore, consider this time as appropriate for this to manifest.

“We hereby advocate, that in considering Kebbi State for this important NWC position, we demand youth to occupy the position of the National Organizing Secretary of our great party.

“It is on this note, that all of us, wholeheartedly endorse the candidature of Honourable Abubakar Sadiq Fakai, as the National Organizing Secretary of the APC. Sadiq Fakai has the competence, capability, experience and political nous to serve the APC, in this important position,” he added