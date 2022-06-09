APC youths group commends Adamu over successful primary, Tinubu’s emergence

The Coalition of Progressive Youths in Nigeria and Diaspora (COPY-ND), has dispelled as mischievous, all accusations of threats by the National Chairman Sen Abdullahi Adamu, to the due process that eventually produced the flagbearer of the APC party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued by the COPY-ND’s Director General, Dr Aminu Abdullahi Isyaku, said the success and the outcome of the just concluded special convention is a vindication of the Senator Abdullahi Adamu against “such malicious accusations that he was not in support of the emergence of HE Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“On the contrary, the National Chairman, as an experienced hand, must be commended for managing the turbulent process of conducting the primary election of a ruling party like the APC and for physically performing all his statutory duties leading to the successful emergence of the flagbearer of the party today.

“The National Chairman has demonstrated capability and deployed his tremendous experience and his fatherly disposition in his short time in office for managing the diverse views and opinions of various stakeholders in the party leading to the primary elections without jeopardising the eventual emergence of the flagbearer of our great party HE Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is worthy to note that Asiwaju himself had recognised the efforts of the National Chairman in his victory remarks.”

While rejoice over Tinubu’s emergence as APC presidential candidate, the statement also gave credit to Senator Adamu for assembled “the formidable team that the Party’s Convention Planning Committees had formed that has now produced the Jagaban who never lost an election and can defeat the PDP’s traditional candidate Atiku Abubakar who has routinely contested and lost presidential elections.

“It is a fact, that the consensus option, which is also constitutional was contemplated by the party, and we believe that tabling the option before the NWC for deliberation was part of the efforts in coordinating all divergent views from within and outside the party, efforts he began since his role in the Reconciliation Committee of the defunct CECPC that prepared the peaceful grounds for the successful primary convention.

“For us in the COPY-ND, we took that as normal practice in any democratic contest to have internal deliberations that would eventually lead to settlements among all political family members.

“As a ruling party, we cannot afford further metastasis of pre-primary acrimony in our party, if we want to easily defeat PDP’s serially defeated candidate Atiku Abubakar and this is entirely a process, which this National Chairman we believe is capable of delivering successfully.”

Ths youths group, however, congratulated Presiding Muhammadu Buhari, the APC flagbearer and the national chairman for a successful primary election.

“We congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, our National Chairman and President Muhammadu Buhari for a successful transitional primary elections, and as a coalition group, we call on all hands to be on deck to support the national Chairman and Mr President to lead the party to victory so that we can record the historic APC-APC handover in 2023.”

